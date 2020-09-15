Sports News

Explain to Ghanaians why you made changes in the captaincy – Arhinful to Akonnor

Former Black Stars forward Augustine Arhinful

Former Black Stars forward Augustine Arhinful has called on the head coach of the Ghana Black Stars C K Akonnor to explain to Ghanaians his decision for appointing Andre Ayew, Thomas Teye Partey and Richard Ofori as the new leaders of the team.

Andre Dede Ayew, the son of the Maestro Abedi Pele was named as the captain of the Ghana national team elevating Asamoah as the ‘General Captain’ which caused a lot of issues before the AFCON 2019 held in Egypt.



Coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor who was named head coach of the Ghana national team in January after the exit of Kwasi Appiah officially appointed Andre Dede Ayew of Swansea City as his substantive captain, Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid as first deputy and Richard Ofori of Maritzburg as second deputy in an exclusion of Asamoah Gyan on September 13, 2020.



In an exclusive interview on the maiden Hot fm sports, the former Black Stars forward Augustine Arhinful insisted the coach should come out to let Ghanaians understand his decision to maintain peace at camp.

“It’s important for C K to let Ghanaians know how he came up with the decision of the captains of the Black Stars.



“To avoid issues in camp, it’ll be good to explain why he named Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori.” He added.

Source: Richmond Entsie, Contributor

