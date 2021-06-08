Explore the possibility of having Callum switch nationality - Akufo-Addo to Sports Minister

Callum Hudson-Odoi President Nana Akufo-Addo and Mustapha Ussif

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has charged the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, to ensure that Chelsea star, Callum Hudson-Odoi, soon becomes a player of the Black Stars.

Hudson-Odoi on Monday paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his office at the Jubilee House in Accra.



His meeting with President Akufo-Addo was to deliberate on issues concerning his possible switch to play for Ghana.



Odoi who played for England’s youth side and their senior national team missed out on coach Gareth Southgate’s recent call ups for the Euro’s.



Despite having played for England’s Three Lions, Odoi is still eligible to play for Ghana because FIFA’s new rule allows a player to switch his nationalities if he has not made three appearances for the national team.



In a statement released by President Akufo-Addo available to Ghanaweb, he confirmed the meeting with the Champions League winner and stated that he has urged the Sports Minister to commence Odoi’s nationality switch.

“On Monday, 7 June 2021, Ghanaian-born Chelsea footballer, Callum Hudson-Odoi paid a courtesy call on me at Jubilee House, the seat of our nation's presidency.



Amongst others, I urged the Minister for Youth and Sports to explore the possibility of having Callum switch nationality, and play for the Black Stars.”



Since arriving in Ghana on Thursday, June 3, Hudson-Odoi has been spotted playing football with some friends and was recently at the Accra Sports Stadium to watch his dad’s former club, Accra Hearts of Oak, play against Great Olympics.



Callum’s father, Bismark Odoi, was a Ghanaian player who plied his trade with Ghanaian football giants, Accra Hearts of Oak in the 1980s.