Explosion in Port Harcourt: Wetin we know about Monday explosion

Di explosion happun as tension dey rise across south-eastern Nigeria sake of di May 30 Biafra day

Rivers State Police Command don confam say explosion happun dis morning for Mile 3 Market inside Port Harcourt Local Government Area of di State.

Dis explosion dey happun as tension dey rise across south-eastern Nigeria sake of di May 30 Biafra day.



South easterners bin no dey too pay attention to May 30 but di call for separation by secessionist groups don come make di day dey prominent for di region.



According to di statement from Nnamdi Omoni, wey be police tok-tok pesin for di state, "one locally fabricated dynamite, explode wen one Mrs Ifemia Aloke AKA mama Joy open her fish shop.



Di explosion injure di son of mama Joy and one oda young lady wey currently dey receive medical attention but nobody die for di incident.



Police say dem later immediately send di Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) di area wey di incident happun to sweep and make sure say di entire Market dey safe.



Dem add say Normal trading activities resume immediately for di market.

Meanwhile, di Commissioner of Police for Rivers State, CP Eboka Friday don order full scale Investigation into wetin happun so dat dem go find out di cause of di explosion and bring out pipo wey do am.



But for now, e no dey clear if di explosion get any link with to do with di May 30 Biafra day.



Di Biafra remembrance na di day dem dey take observe respect to di pipo wey die for di Nigerian Civil War wey end for June 30, 1967.



Na Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group, wey goment don proscribe dey champion di remembrance.



Di group bin cut order for people to remain indoors on Monday sake of for dia own safety but Nigeria police don assure residents say dem fit dey go about dia normal business of safety.



