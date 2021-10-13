Extended highlights of Ghana's 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in World Cup qualifiers

Partey scored a free kick against Zimbabwe

A solitary goal by Thomas Partey sealed all three points for Ghana as they beat Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in Harare.

The Arsenal star who captained the Black Stars into the game in the absence of Andre Ayew found the back of the net after 31 minutes of action.



Partey scored a blazing set piece from a direct free-kick from 22 yards out. The goal proved very decisive as the Black Stars capitalized on that sole strike for the rest of the game.



Ghana has now picked 6 points in their last two outings against the Warriors of Zimbabwe and now seat on top of Group G with South Africa having a game in hand.

Thomas Partey has now scored four goals equivalent to the number of times he has captained Ghana.



Watch highlights of the match below



