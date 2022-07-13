Extreme Strongman: Evans Aryee makes Ghana proud

Evans Aryee on the left emerges first runner-up at Exreme Strongman competition

Source: Bright Philip Donkor, Contributor

Fast-rising Ghanaian powerlifter, Evans Nana Ekow Aryee, popularly known as ‘Evans the Hulk’, has once again made the country proud as he became the only African to mount the stage and emerge as the first runner-up in the just-ended Extreme Strongman competition held in Belgium.

The competition took place over the weekend with a spectacular display of strength, power, and toughness. Extreme Strongman competition is an annual championship organized in Belgium, with competitors from the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Belgium.



It is a multi-event competition that tests competitors in a number of different fields. This year’s competition was dubbed, “Extreme Strongman”.



Shortly after winning the silver trophy, Nana Ekow Aryee thanked God, his family, and fans for chalking such a feat.



“God deserves the plaudits for this laurel. I am also grateful to my family, friends, and supporters for their unflinching support throughout my period of preparation and the competition. Like towards the start of this competition, the training hasn’t been easy, but I kept on with the hope to deliver. I cannot thank you all enough. The experience is worthwhile,” he stated.



Plan

Touching on his plans for the future, ‘Evan the Hulk’ disclosed that he would start preparing and training assiduously for other competitions in the not-so-distant future.



“My eyes are set on the gold and I am determined to win that, going forward…I believe it is attainable through hard work and perseverance, especially Belgium’s Strongest and Africa’s Strongest, to be held in South Africa later this year where I hope to become an overall winner to put Ghana on the international sporting map in relation to powerlifting,” he assured.



According to him, he is looking forward to winning Africa’s and Belgium’s Strongest in the future.



“Let’s face it, Strongman sports are taking over the world like a strong wind and we can’t help but to prepare and train for the change that is coming. I am ready to work tirelessly so we get to appreciate the sport in Ghana…I intend to achieve more laurels and gain varied experience. The future looks bright,” Evans noted.



Glory

Amongst the events that were held at the competition include Car deadlift and Atlas stone run, both of which Evans came first. He also came third in the Sandbag loading, Truck pull, and Overhead medley.



The Ghanaian-born athlete has over the years lifted high the flag of Ghana by leading competitions in Belgium and other European countries.



Recently, ‘Evans the Hulk’, won a silver medal in East Flanders Strongest Competition, which was held in Belgium. His win has given him an automatic qualification into next year’s Belgium Strongest Competition.



Aside from that, he was adjudged Belgian deadlift record holder with a total of 338kg. He has also competed in FIBO, one of the biggest fitness competitions in the world. Evans is tipped for greatness as he continues to challenge the status quo and put Ghana on the pedestal in international weightlifting competitions.