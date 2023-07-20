0
Eyüpspor announce signing of Ghanaian forward Prince Obeng Ampem from Rijeka

Prince Obeng Ampem Ghanaian forward Prince Obeng Ampem

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Prince Obeng Ampem has ended his spell with Croatian top-flight side Rijeka after signing for Eyüpspor in the ongoing transfer window.

The 25-year-old joins the Turkish second-tier club for an undisclosed fee after passing his mandatory medical on Wednesday.

"Prince Obeng Ampem at Eyüpspor ????Eyüpspor has added Ghanaian Prince Obeng Ampem from Croatia team HNK Rijeka as part of the 2023-24 transfer works." The club wrote on Twitter.

He is expected to play a huge role for the Istanbul-based club in the upcoming Turkish lower-tier campaign.

The former WAFA graduate made over 97 appearances, netting 12 and assisting 15 for HNK Rijeka in the Croatian elite division football campaigns since joining them in 2021.

The Sunyani-born winger is yet to earn his international cap with Ghana at the senior national team level, the Black Stars

