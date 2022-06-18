1
FA Cup Committee pay courtesy call on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ahead of grand final

FA Cup Committee Pays Call On Otumfuo .jpeg The visit was also to seek the blessings of the King

Sat, 18 Jun 2022 Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Members of the FA Cup Organising Committee paid a courtesy call on His Royal Highness Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Friday, June 17, 2022.

The delegation which was led by Committee Chairman Hon. Wilson Arthur was at the Manhyia Palace to officially inform the Asantehene about the upcoming MTN FA Cup grand finale which is scheduled for the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

The visit was also to seek the blessings of the King ahead of the match between Accra Hearts of Oak SC vs Bechem United FC.

Next, the FA Cup Committee paid courtesy calls on the Ashanti Regional Minister Hon. Simon Osei Mensah and the Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Hon. Samuel Pyne.

The Committee is set to announce a lineup of activities in the build-up to the final match on June 26.

