FA Cup Committee pays a courtesy call on Asantehene ahead of final in Kumasi

Fa Cup Commitee Otumf.png Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II flanked by members of the FA Cup Organising Committee

Sun, 19 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Members of the FA Cup Organising Committee on Friday paid a courtesy call on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ahead of the final which will be staged in Kumasi.

The delegation, led by Committee Chairman Hon. Wilson Arthur, was at the Manhyia Palace to officially inform the Asantehene about the upcoming MTN FA Cup Grand Finale, which is scheduled for the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

The visit was also to seek the King's blessings ahead of the match between Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Bechem United FC.

Following that, the FA Cup Committee paid courtesy calls on Ashanti Regional Minister Hon. Simon Osei Mensah and Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Chief Executive Officer Hon. Samuel Pyne.

The Committee will soon announce activities leading up to the final match.

