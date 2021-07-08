FA Cup: Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko win last 16 games

Hearts defeated Young Wise

Hearts of Oak followed Asante Kotoko into the MTN FA Cup quarter-finals as they both beat second-tier sides in their round of 16 games.

The Porcupine Warriors beat Asokwa Deportivo 2-1 in a local derby at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Tuesday.



In the absence of head coach Mariano Barretto and deputy captain Emmanuel Gyamfi due to suspensions, Fabio Gama and Evans Adomako scored in the first half as Kotoko progressed.



Hearts joined them in the last eight with a slender victory over Young Wise at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.



It wasn’t smooth sailing for the incoming Ghana Premier League champions as they needed a penalty to beat the Division One League club.



In-form striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh won and scored the spot-kick in the second half.



Also, Medeama edged out Great Olympics on penalties, Legon Cities were knocked out by Division Two club Attram DeVisser Soccer Academy.

AshantiGold stunned Aduana Stars 4-2 at Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.



Round of 16 results



Asante Kotoko 2-1 Asokwa Deportivo



Medeama SC 0-0 Great Olympics (Pen 5-3)



Aduana Stars 2-4 AshantiGold



Accra Young Wise 0-1 Hearts of Oak

Attram DeVisser 1-1 Legon Cities (5-4)



Top Talent 3-2 Tamale City



Elmina Sharks 1-1 Tema Youth (Pen 3-2)



Kintampo FC vs Berekum Chelsea – Thursday