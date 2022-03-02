FA Cup: Hearts of Oak to play Elmina Sharks in last 16

Logo of the MTN FA Cup

Champions Hearts of Oak will host Elmina Sharks, a side who are bottom of the Ghana Premier League, in the MTN FA Cup round of 16.

The match will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium, however, the date hasn’t been revealed by organizers.



The Phobians advanced to this stage after eliminating Division One League campaigners Golden Kicks thanks to a 5-2 victory.



The FA Cup is currently Hearts of Oak’s only realistic chance of tasting silverware this season. The Phobians are not playing well in the league and are 14 points behind leaders Asante Kotoko.

Also in the Southern Zone – Dreams FC have been paired with fellow top-flight side Legon Cities while Skyy FC clashes with Heart of Lions in the other tie.



In the Northern Zone – 2015/16 Champions Bechem United who are flying high in the league are favourites against Kumawuman United while Aduana Stars take on Berekum Chelsea in Dormaa.



The matches will be played on the weekend of Friday 25 – Sunday 27, March 2022.