FA Cup: My free-kick goal against Elmina Sharks is my trademark - Caleb Amankwah

Caleb Amankwah, others in celebration mood

• Accra Hearts of Oak has advanced to the semis of the FA Cup competition

• Defender Caleb Amankwah scored the only goal in the game



• Samuel Boadu has now beaten Elmina Sharks twice in 2021



Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Caleb Amankwah, has waxed lyrical about his free-kick prowess after scoring in the FA Cup quarter-final game against Elmina Sharks.



Caleb Amankwah scored a ‘super’ free-kick against Elmina Sharks in extra time to send the Phobians into the semi-final of the FA Cup competition at the Papa Kwesi Nduom Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

The goal was the first for the former Aduana Stars and according to him, he has scored similar goals for his former club and in training so people shouldn’t take anything away from his goal.



“It’s [free kick] something I do often even at training grounds and for my former club but I hardly get playing time and moreover there are free-kick takers.”



“But when we had this one I told them to allow me take it because I knew how I would score from that,” Caleb Amankwah said after the game.