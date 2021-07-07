FA Cup: We beat Asokwa Deportivo with experience - Johnson Smith

•Asante Kotoko progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Asokwa Deportivo
•Johnson Smith stood in for head coach Mariano Barreto in the dugout
•Mariano Barreto will sit on the sidelines for one more game
Johnson Smith, the assistant coach for Asante Kotoko, has credited their FA Cup win over lower-tier side Asokwa Deportivo.
The Porcupine Warriors on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, qualified to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup competition after beating the Kumasi-based Asokwa Deportivo at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.
Two first-half goals from midfielder Fabio Gama Dos Santos and striker Evans Adomako were enough for Asante Kotoko to win the game even with a second-half goal from the visitors.
Despite the pull of pressure from Asokwa Deportivo, goalkeeper Razak Abalora saved the day for his team to book their quarter-finals ticket.
Speaking after the hard-fought victory, Coach Smith said, “Playing against lower-tier sides in such competitions is always dicey and especially from the same area. The players know themselves so we had to use the experience to qualify.”
Meanwhile, you can nominate personalities and organizations for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, the people's choice award scheme aimed at acknowledging personalities, groups, and organizations who have contributed immensely to the development of Ghana.
Nominations are unlimited and end on August 31, 2021.
Below are the seventeen categories and their criteria to guide your nominations.
- Watch Asante Kotoko's 2-1 win over Deportivo in MTN FA Cup Round 16
- Five persons charged with misconduct in Dreams vs Berekum Chelsea match
- Timing of GFA ban affected our game plan against Asokwa Deportivo - Johnson Smith
- Aduana Stars pip AshantiGold 1-0 to move closer to top 4 spot
- Keep your players if you want to conquer Africa – Prince Tagoe to Hearts leadership
- Read all related articles