FA Cup: We beat Asokwa Deportivo with experience - Johnson Smith

•Asante Kotoko progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Asokwa Deportivo

•Johnson Smith stood in for head coach Mariano Barreto in the dugout



•Mariano Barreto will sit on the sidelines for one more game



Johnson Smith, the assistant coach for Asante Kotoko, has credited their FA Cup win over lower-tier side Asokwa Deportivo.



The Porcupine Warriors on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, qualified to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup competition after beating the Kumasi-based Asokwa Deportivo at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.



Two first-half goals from midfielder Fabio Gama Dos Santos and striker Evans Adomako were enough for Asante Kotoko to win the game even with a second-half goal from the visitors.



Despite the pull of pressure from Asokwa Deportivo, goalkeeper Razak Abalora saved the day for his team to book their quarter-finals ticket.