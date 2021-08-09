FA Cup final: AshGold skipper Richard Osei Agyemang named MOTM

Ashanti Gold captain Richard Osei Agyemang was named Most Valuable Player in the final of the 2020/21 MTN Ghana FA Cup on Sunday despite his side's defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak on penalties.
The centre back put up a solid display to stop the marauding Hearts of Oak attack and was one of the reason behind the barren scoreline after extra-time.
He produced the steel tackles and shored up the backline alongside Empem Dacosta.
Agyemang scored during the penalty shootout as his side suffered an 8-7 reverse to the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium.
AshGold goalkeeper Kofi Mensah missed his spot-kick during the sudden death after his opposite number Richard Attah had scored to hand the trophy to Hearts.
