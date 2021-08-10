FA Cup final: Betting scandal didn’t affect us - Ashtantigold goalkeeper Kofi Mensah

Ashtantigold goalkeeper, Kofi Mensah

• Ashtantigold have been named in a match-fixing scandal

• The team lost their FA Cup final match to Hearts of Oak



• However, their goalkeeper said the scandal has not affected the team



Ashtantigold goalkeeper, Kofi Mensah has revealed that the widely reported betting allegation against his side did not affect the players going into the MTN FA Cup final.



Ashtantigold are under investigation following their suspicious 7-0 win over Inter Allies in the final game of the just ended Ghana Premier League season.



Despite that allegation, Ashantigold managed to seal a final berth in the MTN FA Cup where they lost on penalty shootouts to the Ghana Premier League Champions Hearts of Oak.



Reacting to their loss, Kofi Mensah who missed the last kick which declared Hearts of Oak as the champions stated that the team was not perturbed about the alleged match-fixing allegations.

According to him, the players were only nervous facing a side who just won the league.



In an interview sighted by GhanaWeb, the goalkeeper said, “Going into the game, there was frustration but it didn’t affect Ashgold. We are playing good football so that issue didn’t affect Ashgold.”



“Oh it’s not true,” Kofi Mensah said when he was asked if Ashantigold were ‘bet masters’ as perceived by people.



He added, “How can a team who is nowhere near relegation be involved in betting? If you take a look at our performance, we scored more goals.”



The alleged match-fixing game which went viral across the globe saw an Inter Allies player scoring two deliberate own goals against his club.



