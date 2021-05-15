FA Cup final: 'Chelsea vs Leicester match prediction' for Wembley stadium

Chelsea midweek defeat to Arsenal open door small for teams wey dey below dem for di race for di top four, especially because dem dey try to win di FA Cup dis weekend, onto say dia rivals dey play for Premier League.



Di Blues bin make seven changes for di Gunners game, wey many pipo feel say bin dey too much - even wit a game like dis next. E backfire for dem because of di result dem get.



Thomas Tuchel go pick imstrongest team for dis match, and I feel say dat go dey too much for Leicester - di Foxes bin get good win for Old Trafford on Tuesday, but dat na against a weak Manchester United side.



E go dey close but, from wetin I do see of Brendan Rodgers side in di past few weeks, I no think say dem get enough in dem them to break down dis Chelsea side.



To get around 20,000 fans back inside Wembley go help, though, especially for di team wey dey chase di game and need dia fans to ginger dem to come back.

I dey stick wit Chelsea to win it. Dem go create more chances, and dem just need to take them.



Lawro prediction: 1-0



Ace prediction: Me I dey go wit Leicester. I feel say Chelsea eye dey on different prize wit di Champions League final in a couple of weeks. For Tuchel to come in and win the FA Cup straight away im go really make im mark, but winning di Champions League go dey even bigger. 1-2



