FA Cup final: Hearts of Oak fans invade pitch to celebrate victory

• Accra Hearts of Oak fans joined the players on the pitch to celebrate FA Cup glory on Sunday evening

• Hearts beat Ashgold 8-7 on penalty shootouts



• The Phobians have now won a double for the 2020/2021 season



Accra Hearts of Oak fans were over the moon while celebrating their FA Cup victory against Ashanti Gold at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, August 8.



The fans breached the stadium protocols as they invaded the pitch during their celebrations following their club's penalty shoot-out victory against the miners.



Hundreds of Accra Hearts of Oak fans were caught on camera trooping onto the pitch minutes before the trophy presentation.

Accra Hearts of Oak won their 11th FA Cup trophy after beating Ashanti Gold on penalties after the game ended goalless after 120 mins.



The Phobians have won their 6th double in the history of Ghana football.



Watch the moment the Phobian fans invaded the pitch in the post below:







