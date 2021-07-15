FA Cup quarter-final draw: Kotoko land Berekum Chelsea and Hearts to face Sharks

Quarter-finals matches will take place on July 24 and 25

Asante Kotoko have been paired with Berekum Chelsea in the quarter-finals of MTN FA Cup while Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak will take on Elmina Sharks.

Elsewhere, two-time champions Medeama must try and navigate a route past surprise package Attram DeVisser and there is a clash between AshantiGold and third-tier side Kintampo Top Talent FC.



The draw for semi-finals was also conducted with a Super Clash final on the cards as the winner of Kotoko versus Berekum Chelsea will face the winner of AshantiGold versus Top Talent FC and the team that emerges victorious in the match involving Hearts of Oak and Elmina Sharks will play either Medeama or Attram DeVisser.



Hearts of Oak will travel to Elmina while Kotoko have the luxury of playing at their adopted home, Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in the quarter-finals.



The same venue will be used by AshantiGold as they host Top Talent FC and Medeama will face Attram DeVisser in Tarkwa.



Quarter-finals matches will take place on July 24 and 25. Semi-final encounters are pencilled for July 31 and August 1. The two games will, however, take place at Cape Coast Stadium.

MTN FA Cup quarter-final draw in full



Asante Kotoko vs Berekum Chelsea



Elmina Sharks vs Hearts of Oak



Medeama vs Attram DeVisser



AshantiGold vs Top Talent FC