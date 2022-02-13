'FA must be elected by individual bodies' – Nana Sam Brew-Butler

Nana Sam Brew-Butler, former GFA president

Former GFA president, Nana Sam Brew-Butler has said Ghana must frown on political interference which has become a problem in the football industry.

Speaking on GTV Sports+ on “Saving Our Passion”, Mr. Brew-Butler suggested that those who chair the football association must be elected by individual bodies.



“Individuals fund the clubs so they have a stake, but the government funds the national teams, so you cannot simply say, I want your money, but I don’t want you”, he said.



Mr. Brew-Butler said there are various ways of managing institutions, adding that restructuring is paramount. He said individuals must be given the executive power to work. He noted that the government must not interfere with management and technical affairs but, it can support them by sharing ideas.

“The government shouldn’t play ostrich; we should be a public-private partnership or the problem will continue. So far as they continue to fund the FA, they will continue to demand accountability. We need to know whether the government is a major or minor shareholder”, the Ebusua Dwarfs president indicated.



He said, government trying to do the work of the FA is worrisome.



"These issues must be addressed holistically to help the management of Sports going forward”, he posited.