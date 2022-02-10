FA urged to appoint new Black Stars coach on permanent basis

Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association

Ahead of an announcement of a new coach for the senior national team, the Black Stars, a section of soccer fans have called on the government and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to make the appointment on a permanent basis.

According to them, the focus should be beyond the two-legged FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



The choice and criteria for a coach for the Black Stars after Milovan Rajevac’s exit, have become a thorny issue with different choices being alluded to by the government and the FA; although the FA has moved to quell such rumors.



But what remains a loose end to tie is whether to appoint a coach specifically for the qualifier or one that will stay beyond whether Ghana qualifies or not.



With the all-important qualifier set for March 23, the fans, in separate interviews with the Times Sports, argued that a permanent coach will be to Ghana’s benefit and will ensure continuity.



Mr. Albert Coffie, a Sports Journalist with Uniiq FM kicked against the appointment of a coach on an interim basis, adding that, “Ghana must get a coach who would stay longer for a project that will lead to our revival.”



“Going for an interim coach may be a waste of money. We must get a manager that would stay after the qualifier to monitor players in the current squad and those in the GPL".

“That will help him to identify players that are doing well in foreign leagues as well as the local league so that invitations would purely be based on merit.”



Mr. Daniel Koranteng, a Graphic Designer urged the FA to appoint a coach on a permanent basis.



Such a choice of coach, he said, must also show interest in developing players for the future.



“Ghana must appoint a permanent coach and task him to qualify for the World Cup and also find players to strengthen the team.”



Mr. Foster Ampadu, an Event Planner, however, believes that since the main focus remains qualification to the Mundial, the decision to hire a permanent coach should be shelved.



“With our focus on the World Cup qualification, we should go for an experienced trainer with a target to qualify".