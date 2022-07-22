FC Basel boss lauds signing of Kasim Adams Nuhu

Ghana defender Kasim Adams Nuhu

FC Basel boss Philipp Kaufmann has lauded the signing of Ghana defender Kasim Adams Nuhu.

Nuhu Adams joins the Swiss giants on a season-long loan deal from Bundesliga side TSG 1899 Hoffenheim after successful negotiations and passing his medical.



The 27-year-old has previously featured for Mallorca, Fortuna Düsseldorf, and Young Boys.



"His experience and physical presence on the pitch are elements in our defense that we've been lacking so far," Kaufmann said, as quoted by the club's official website.

"We had very good talks with Kasim and felt a hunger for match practice after his difficult year at TSG Hoffenheim. He's a very energetic guy, and we're convinced that his qualities on and off the field make him a perfect fit for our team."



Adams will be hoping to excel at the club to get his career back on track.



If the defender manages to catch the eyes of the technical handlers of the national team, he could make the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad of the Black Stars.