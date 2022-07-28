FC Basel travel to Northern Ireland to face Crusaders without Kasim Adams

Kasim Nuhu Adams

Ghana international, Kasim Nuhu Adams will watch from home on Thursday when his new club FC Basel features in the qualification round to the group stage of the Conference League.

In the first leg of the encounter, FC Basel played some fine football and ended the game with a deserving 2-0 win at home.



Although the team had wished to have all of its best players for the reverse fixture, it is forced to travel to Northern Ireland without top defender Kasim Nuhu Adams.



The defender who was recently just signed by the Swiss Super League club has not been registered and hence is not eligible for the game against Crusaders.

The 27-year-old must now support the team from home and hope they progress in the qualification.



If FC Basel gets to qualify for the group stage of the Uefa Conference League, Kasim Nuhu Adams will play in the European inter-club competition prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He is one of a number of players abroad who must fight to earn a place in the Black Stars team for the mundial.