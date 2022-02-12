FC Cartagena midfielder Richard Boateng test positive for Covid-19

Richard Boateng

FC Cartagena's latest victim of the coronavirus was Richard Boateng. The player from Ghana proved positive in the medical tests that were performed on the whole squad and coaching staff, and he must follow the isolation protocol.

Boateng will miss at least this weekend's game against Ibiza and will come with little preparation for the game against Valladolid next week.



The midfielder, who is not a regular in Luis Carrion's plans, has only played 10 minutes in the past three games for the Albinegro club, missing the encounter against Las Palmas.

His safe loss on this day, as well as Pablo de Blasis' situation - with no rhythm after missing a week due to COVID - offer the way for other midfielders such as Sebastian Cristoforo, who has yet to start, or the youth squad Neskes, who has gone three days without playing.