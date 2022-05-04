FC Morristown appoint Gideon Baah as head coach

FC Morristown new signing, Gideon Baah

National Premier Soccer League side, FC Morristown, have announced former Asante Kotoko defender, Gideon Baah as head coach for the 2022 season.



The club via a twitter post made the announcement, citing that the former Black Stars defender will be in charge of his first game on May 7, 2022.



Gideon Baah, according to the statement, will not only be a coach but also serve as a player.

"!!Coach announcement!! We are thrilled to welcome Gideon Baah as our player/coach for the 2022 NPSLSoccer season. The former New York Red Bull & Ghana player has been a terrific addition to the club. NPSL game #1 away Jackson LionsFC Sat May 7th."



Having played for 7 different clubs in his career, which includes Asante Kotoko, FC Honka, HJK Helsinki, Kairat, New York Red Bulls, Gomel, and Shakhter Karagandy, Morristown becomes his eighth club.



Moreover, the second-tier side is the first club in his coaching career.



The 30-year-old has made one appearance for the Black Stars, coming on as a substitute in a friendly against Canada in 2015.



