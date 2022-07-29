FC Nordsjælland Women wraps up pre-season trip to Ghana

FC Nordsjaelland Women came to Ghana for pre-season

The Women’s team of FC Nordsjaelland has concluded their trip to Ghana as part of pre-season.

According to the Technical Director of Right to Dream (RTD) Academy, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, the club’s decision to travel to Ghana for pre-season is a way of giving back to contribute to the women’s game in the country



"We're thinking about how the female football industry is supposed to be. That is also our contribution towards the Football Association's broader view of football in Ghana," the Ghanaian tactician told GraphicOnline when speaking on the exploits of the FC Nordsjaelland Women team in Ghana.



FC Nordsjaelland Women travelled to the West African country with a contingent numbering over 25.



The contingent included players as well as team officials.

In Ghana, the club camped at the renowned Right to Dream Academy in Old Akrade.



During the week-long stay in the country, the team played a friendly match against Ghana Women’s Premier League giant Hasaacas Ladies FC.



The Danish team has returned to the European country where they are preparing for the start of the Danish Women’s League on August 4.