FC Nurnberg's Kwadwo Duah scores in friendly game against Arsenal

Kwadwo Duah2 Striker, Kwadwo Duah

Sat, 9 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

English-born Ghanaian striker Kwadwo Duah scored in FC Nurnberg's friendly defeat against Arsenal on Friday.

The Gunners beat FC Nurnberg 5-3 in an entertaining game.

Nurnberg scored in the 24th minute, Tempelmann supplied Geis who nailed the ball under the crossbar.

Kwadwo Duah in the 29th minute scored FC Nurnberg's second goal. He won the ball and went straight into the Arsenal box to place the shot at the bottom left corner.

Arsenal hit after the break with new attacker Gabriel Jesus scoring in the 47th minute.

Elneny's goal and an own goal from Christopher Schindler made it 3-2 to Arsenal.

FC Nurnberg's bad day continued, Tim Handwerker scored an own-goal in the 63rd minute.

Lukas Schleimer reduced the score to 3-4 in the 73rd minute. Gabriel Jesus scored his second goal for Arsenal in the 75th minute.

Kwadwo Duah joined FC Nurnberg this summer from Swiss club St. Gallen.

