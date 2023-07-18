FC Samartex announce appointment of Nurudeen Amadu as new head coach

Coach Nurudeen Amadu

Ghana Premier League outfit FC Samartex 1996 have announced the appointment of Nurudeen Amadu as the club's new head coach, GHANAsoccernet.com, can report.

The 52-year-old tactician is taking over from Annor Walker, who left the club at the end of the 2022-23 season to rejoin Great Olympics FC.



The experienced trainer has signed a two-year contract with the Samreboi-based club and is expected to guide the Timber Boys to greater heights in the upcoming season.



Samartex ended their maiden campaign in the Ghanaian top-flight by finishing 10th on the league standings after 34 matches, amassing 46 points in the process.



Amadu last coached Future Stars FC and did incredible work for the Division One side last season.

He was coach of King Faisal Babes in the Ghana Premier League from June 2021 to April last year when he resigned from his position.



He has previously been in charge of clubs like Wa All Stars, Bolga All Stars, and Aduana Stars.



Amadu has also worked as assistant coach of the Ghana U17 and U20 national teams.