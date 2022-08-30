0
FC Samartex sign talented attacker Seidu Abubakari to augment squad

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

New Ghana Premier League side, Seidu Abubakari has secured another signing as it continues to bring in players to augment the squad of the team.

In an official club statement, it says attacker Seidu Abubakari has been signed on a three-year deal.

The forward formerly played for Ebusua Dwarfs. He has been signed by Samartex FC and will have a big role to play for the top-flight league newcomers.

“Talented forward, Seidu Abubakari has completed his move to FC Samartex 1996 on a 3-year deal.

“Seidu last played for Ebusua Dwarfs in the Division One League,” FC Samartex announced on Monday afternoon.



