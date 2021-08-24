FC Samartex unveils Kobina Amissah as new head coach

Amissah replaces Bismark Kobby Mensah who has signed for Ghana Premier League Karela United

Ghana National Division One League side, FC Samartex have announced the appointment of promotion expert Kobina Amissah as the team’s new head coach.

The gaffer was a star in the dugout of lower-tier side Bibiani Gold Stars FC in the 2020/2021 football season.



In the end, he did not only lead the team to a top finish but also propelled the team to secure promotion to the Ghana Premier League for the 2021/2022 football season.



To the shock of many, the gaffer left Bibiani Gold Stars with the club recently going in for former Asante Kotoko head coach Michael Osei.



Today, Samartex FC have confirmed that a deal has been reached to make coach Kobina Amissah their new head coach.

“Official Kobina Amissah is the new head coach of FC Samartex 1996 he will come with his backroom staff, welcome champ,” the Division One League club said on Tuesday.





Meanwhile, the club has also confirmed Edmund Ackah as its new General Manager.