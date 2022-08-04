FC Sion join race for Asante Kotoko striker Mbella Etouga

Mbella Etouga

Swiss top-flight club FC Sion are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Asante Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga.

Sion are said to have made a bid for the Cameroonian, who is expected to leave the Porcupine Warriors before the start of the 2022/23 season.



Udinese are said to be the frontrunners in the race for the attacker, who has become a household name in Ghana following an impressive first season.



Ghanasoccernet.com understands Kotoko have accepted that they would lose Etouga, prompting them to go all out to secure the services of Steven Mukwala, whom they announced on Wednesday.

Mbella scored 21 goals and assisted four times in 30 appearances for the record Ghanaian champions, helping them win the domestic title last season, which is why coach Paolo Tramezzani wants him at the Stade de Tourbillon and president Christian Constantin is pushing for his signature.



Kotoko signed the Cameroon international less than a year ago for just $20 000. They appear to be in line for a windfall profit from the boy if a deal is struck.