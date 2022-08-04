0
Menu
Sports

FC Sion join race for Asante Kotoko striker Mbella Etouga

Franck Etouga Mbella Celeb Kotoko Vs Hearts Mbella Etouga

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Swiss top-flight club FC Sion are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Asante Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga.

Sion are said to have made a bid for the Cameroonian, who is expected to leave the Porcupine Warriors before the start of the 2022/23 season.

Udinese are said to be the frontrunners in the race for the attacker, who has become a household name in Ghana following an impressive first season.

Ghanasoccernet.com understands Kotoko have accepted that they would lose Etouga, prompting them to go all out to secure the services of Steven Mukwala, whom they announced on Wednesday.

Mbella scored 21 goals and assisted four times in 30 appearances for the record Ghanaian champions, helping them win the domestic title last season, which is why coach Paolo Tramezzani wants him at the Stade de Tourbillon and president Christian Constantin is pushing for his signature.

Kotoko signed the Cameroon international less than a year ago for just $20 000. They appear to be in line for a windfall profit from the boy if a deal is struck.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Man found dead on toilet seat after preserving dead wife's body with ice for months
60-year-old man fined GH¢12,000 for having sex with his 3 daughters
Ablakwa ‘shades’ Ken Agyapong
Another rape case rocks KNUST, 6 students arrested
Pastor, wife granted bail for allegedly defrauding 875 victims
What ‘Waakye’ said in his last interview before his demise
Cancerous substance found in some Brukina drinks – Noguchi research reveals
I was an active member of Methodist Boys’ Brigade - Bawumia
Prof. Steve Hanke talks about Ghana's economy
Adom-Otchere slams NDC MP