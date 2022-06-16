0
FC Zurich to sign Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei as replacement for Assen Ceesay

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei could return to Switzerland following interest from FC Zurich, Footballghana.com can exclusively report.

The 26-year-old who joined French Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot from Servette in the January transfer window has become a subject of interest for Zurich ahead of the next season.

The France-born Ghanaian failed to score in 14 games after joining Clermont Foot's second half of the 2021/22 French Ligue 1 campaign.

Grejohn Kyei has been targeted by the current Swiss Champions FC Zurich as a replacement for Assen Ceesay who is on the verge of joining a club in the Italian Serie A.

The enterprising striker had over a two-year stint with Servette, scoring 25 goals and providing 12 assists in 82 games.

