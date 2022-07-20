0
Menu
Sports

FIFA Goalkeepers Coaching Course commences on July 25

Coaching Course 1 2 File photo

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association and FIFA will commence a five (5) day specialized coaching course for National Teams Goalkeepers of the various National Teams and some selected Goalkeeper Trainers from the various leagues (Premiere, DOL, Women's football).

Twenty-five (25) Goalkeeping Coaches have been selected for the course starting on Monday, July 25, 2022, and ending on Friday, July 29, 2022.

The selected participants are to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 4pm with their laptops and training kits.

FIFA Instructor Mr. Alejandro Heredia will lead the course sessions with assistance from Bernard Lippert, Technical Director, Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah, Director of Coaching Education, and Maxwell Ceasar Kemeh, the Administrative Manager, and other Course Coordinators.

It is expected that with the new skills set the goalkeeper trainers will also train more Goalkeepers in the country.

This course forms part of the GFA’s plan to improve the goalkeeping department of the game in Ghana.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Watch how military brutalized suspected ‘galamseyers’
Atta Mills tomb: Koku Anyidoho replies Samuel Atta Mills
Atta Mills tomb: Samuel Atta Mills slams Koku Anyidoho
Rev. Owusu Bempah laments hardship
Ghanaian politicians save almost $3.4 billion in Swiss banks - Captain Smart
SC grants ‘commercial sex worker’ big win in breach of promise to marry case
Ex-MP slams15 regional chairs who declared support for John Boadu
Why John Boadu lost – Ken Agyapong explains
The only chairman who didn't join Wontumi's John Boadu 'endorsement'
Sam George 'mocks' Ephson's polls