FIFA Goalkeepers Coaching Course commences on July 25

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association and FIFA will commence a five (5) day specialized coaching course for National Teams Goalkeepers of the various National Teams and some selected Goalkeeper Trainers from the various leagues (Premiere, DOL, Women's football).

Twenty-five (25) Goalkeeping Coaches have been selected for the course starting on Monday, July 25, 2022, and ending on Friday, July 29, 2022.



The selected participants are to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 4pm with their laptops and training kits.



FIFA Instructor Mr. Alejandro Heredia will lead the course sessions with assistance from Bernard Lippert, Technical Director, Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah, Director of Coaching Education, and Maxwell Ceasar Kemeh, the Administrative Manager, and other Course Coordinators.

It is expected that with the new skills set the goalkeeper trainers will also train more Goalkeepers in the country.



This course forms part of the GFA’s plan to improve the goalkeeping department of the game in Ghana.