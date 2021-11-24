FIFA President Gianni Infantino mourns the death of Kurt Okraku’s father

George Offei Simeon-Okraku died at the age of 96
Infantino has asked Kurt Okraku to hold on to the beautiful memories of his father
Kurt announced father's demise in a Facebook post
FIFA President, Gianni Infantino has joined the Ghanaian football community to mourn the death of George Offei Simeon-Okraku, the father of Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku.
GFA President, Kurt Okraku confirmed the death of his father in a Facebook post on Monday, November 22, 2021. Mr. George Offei Simeon-Okraku died on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the age of 96.
The FIFA President in a letter sent to the GFA on Tuesday 23 November 2021 has made known his condolences to Kurt Okraku and his family for the loss.
"It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of your beloved father. We know words seem inadequate to express the sorrow felt by the loss of a loved one. Someone so special as your father was to you will never be forgotten.”
"May the beautiful memories of the moments shared together bring some peace and solace in this difficult time. Personally, and on behalf of all your friends of the international football community, I would like to express to you and your family our sincerest and heartfelt condolence", the letter reads.
