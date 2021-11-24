FIFA President Gianni Infantino mourns the death of Kurt Okraku’s father

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino

George Offei Simeon-Okraku died at the age of 96

Infantino has asked Kurt Okraku to hold on to the beautiful memories of his father



Kurt announced father's demise in a Facebook post



FIFA President, Gianni Infantino has joined the Ghanaian football community to mourn the death of George Offei Simeon-Okraku, the father of Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku.



GFA President, Kurt Okraku confirmed the death of his father in a Facebook post on Monday, November 22, 2021. Mr. George Offei Simeon-Okraku died on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the age of 96.