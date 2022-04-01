FIFA Ranking: Ghana still out of Africa’s ‘Top 10’ despite moving one step

Ghana Black Stars

The Black Stars of Ghana still missed out on Africa’s top ten countries in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola men’s World ranking released for the month of March.

The team moved up one place on the global chart following an improvement in performance which secured them a qualification to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana played two matches under the month of review, both against rivals Nigeria in the World Cup playoff in which they avoided defeats but drew in those matches.



In the latest Coca-Cola ranking released Thursday, March 31, 2022, Ghana maintained its 11th position on the continent but moved one place globally, from 61st to 60th position.



Ghana gained 591 points bringing the total point accumulation to 13.8.36 compared to the 1381.45 points accumulated in last February’s ranking.



Nigeria, despite recording two draws and missing out on securing a ticket to Qatar, moved up two places from 32nd to 30th position but maintained third place on the continent.

African champions, Senegal (20), remain at the top on the continent followed by Morocco (24), Nigeria (30), Egypt (32) and Tunisia (35) to complete the first five.



Cameroon (37), Algeria (44), Mali (52), Ivory Coast (53) and Burkina Faso (56) follow in that order to complete Africa’s top 10.



Brazil lead the global chart with Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Mexico and Netherlands in that sequence completing the men’s top 10 ranking.



The next FIFA Coca-Cola World ranking will be released on June 23, 2022.