FIFA Ranking for November to be used for 2022 World Cup play-offs draw- NFF boss reveals

Amaju Pinnick is the president of the Nigeria Football Federation

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has revealed that the FIFA Rankings for November will be used for the draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup play-offs.

The play-off draw will be held in January next year as Ghana awaits its next opponent in the World Cup qualifiers.



The Black Stars of Ghana edged past South Africa in the final group game at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium to progress to the play-offs.



At CAF’s Executive Council meeting held last month, it has been determined that the FIFA Ranking for November will be used for the draw.



He said: “The CAF Executive Committee met and decided that the last FIFA Rankings in November will be used for the World Cup Draws.”



The 2022 World Cup play-off draw would be held on January 26.

The first leg fixtures will take place at the lower-ranked team’s home.



The higher teams that have qualified for the playoffs are Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Nigeria.



The lower-ranked teams are Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, Congo DR.



