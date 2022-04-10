0
Menu
Sports

FIFA U-17 WWC: Black Maidens to face Guinea

Black Maidens G 610x400 Black Maidens

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: ghanafa.org

Ghana’s Black Maidens are scheduled to battle Guinea in the third round of the FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup, India 2022 Qualifiers.

The Maidens booked a place in the third round of the qualifiers with a 4:0 aggregate win over Senegal last Month in a two-legged affair in Mbour and Accra respectively.

The team has since been camping and fine-tuning at the Ghana Football Association(GFA) technical center in Prampram.

Coach Baba Nuhu is expected to name his squad for the showdown in Conakry later in the week.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is slated for India in October this year.

Source: ghanafa.org
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I don't care about NPP being better than NDC - Dr. Smart Sarpong replies Bawumia
'Bawumia is a pathetic liar' - Sammy Gyamfi clashes with Asempa FM presenter
Former First Lady Emily Akuffo has died
Huge taxes, unserious employees - Nigerian business owner laments about Ghana
'Take my wedding ring and pray for me' - The last words of General Acheampong
Sammy Gyamfi tops social media trends after 'banter' with UPSA lecturer on TV
GRIDCo announces ‘Dumsor’ schedule for the next 84 days in Accra
GRIDCo announces ‘Dumsor’ schedule for the next 84 days in Accra
I won't stoop to your level and insult you – Former Tourism Minister hits back at Adom-Otchere
Adwoa Safo did not vote against Mike Oquaye in Speaker election – NPP MP
Related Articles: