FIFA U-17 WWC: Black Maidens to face Senegal in second leg tie on March 20

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com
The Black Maidens of Ghana will take on the Young Teranga Lionesses of Senegal in the 2nd leg of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 first round qualifiers at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday.
Coach Baba Nuhu’s side are heading into the match with a 1-0 advantage from the 1st leg which was played in Thies – Senegal a fortnight ago.
Princess Owusu scored the only goal of the match inside 87 minutes to give Ghana a slight advantage ahead of the 2nd leg.
Ghana are chasing a record 7th straight FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup appearance having finished 3rd at the 2012 edition in Azerbaijan.
The match against Senegal is scheduled for 3pm kick off on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- FIFA U-20 WWC: Black Princesses return to Ghana after Ethiopia victory
- No event in Ghana is bigger than football – Eva Otchere
- Cape Coast Sports Stadium almost ready to host Nigeria - NSA
- Kwesi Nyantakyi to save Ghana against Nigeria petition?
- GFA did not inform NSA before submitting Cape Coast Sports Stadium to CAF - NSA boss
- Read all related articles