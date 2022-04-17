FIFA U-17 WWC qualifiers: Ghana's Black Maidens beat Guinea 3-1 in Conakry

Black maidens won 3 - 1 in Guinea, Conakry

Ghana Black Maidens of Ghana took firm control of their third-round tie with Guinea in the India 2022 Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers with a 3-1 away victory in Conakry Saturday.

The Black Maidens started the game on a good note at the Stade Général Lansana Conté de Nongo.



Captain of the side, Georgina Aoyem led by example with a calm finish after her Pearlpia Ladies teammate and defender Zuleiha Fuseini headed down a corner kick into her path on the 13th minute.



On the 31st minute, Pearlpia Ladies winger Rasheeda Sahadu doubled up for Ghana with a left-foot strike that zoomed into the top right corner.



Heading into the break, coach Baba Nuhu’s girls comfortably led 2-0.



But the wounded Guineans came chasing a comeback in the second half and managed to halve the deficit in the 48th minute.

Right before the hour mark, the Black Maidens restored the two-goal difference. It was a goal from yet another player from Pearlpia Ladies – tireless striker Mariama Maltiti Iddi.



The reverse fixture is scheduled for Cape Coast Sports Stadium on April 30.



A successful negotiation into the fourth and final round could see Ghana battling one of Niger or Morocco over two legs.



The aggregate winner will pick one of Africa’s three slots in the India 2022 Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup later in October.