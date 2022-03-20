FIFA U-17 WWCQ: Return encounter won’t be easy but players will deliver - Baba Nuhu

The Black Maidens are looking to book a place at the 2022 FIFA U-17 World Cup

The Black Maidens of Ghana will on Sunday seek another win in their quest to pick a ticket to the 2022 FIFA U-17 World Cup as they host Senegal in the second leg of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The Maidens hold a 1-0 advantage from the 1st leg and Coach Baba Nuhu wants to ensure that the team records the double against the Young Teranga Lionesses on Sunday.



‘’The first leg was okay; we won by a goal to nil’’ he told match reporter Matilda Dzimedo.



‘’That did not make us feel like we are on top because even though we won, we still had a lot of problems to work on and coming back home for the past two weeks, that's what we have been working on.



Baba Nuhu also touched on working on the team’s conversion rate, how good the Senegalese team was and the need to avoid complacency.



“Winning 1:0 at away does not guarantee or does not tell how good we are because in football when you play, creating chances is one thing and converting the chances is another.



‘’We played well, created a lot of chances but our conversation rate was low and that is what we have been working on for the past two weeks to try as much as possible to play well, create those chances and then try to convert them. ‘’Our opponent wasn't bad at all because they also created a couple of chances that they could have utilized but as young as both teams are, I think they also have problems that I should think have worked on”.

The gaffer further expressed confidence in his charges to deliver all three points against Senegal.



“For the return leg, I know it is not going to be easy but I trust myself, I trust my technical staff and I trust my players to deliver for Ghanaians. Whatever I tell them considering the kind of training I have taken them through, I have every hope that with the corrections made, we are going to play well and win convincingly”.



The only thing is that we are calling on Ghanaians to give us maximum support because the technical team and the players are all ready to win for ourselves and Ghana. We need the prayers and support of everybody on Sunday so we can win and progress’’ he added.



The game is scheduled for 3pm kick off at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 20, 2022.



The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is slated for Costa Rica in August 2022.