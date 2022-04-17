FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Qualifiers: Black Maidens win big in Guinea

Group photo of the Black Maidens

Black Maidens won big on the road with an impressive 3-1 victory over Guinea in the first leg of the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup India 2022 Qualifiers.

The female U17 team of Ghana begun the game on a blistering pace and took an early lead to settle nerves when a corner kick was taken and headed down by Zuleiha before Captain Georgina Ayisha Aoyem slotted the ball home calmly to make it 1-0 on the 13th minute mark.



Inside the 31st minute mark, Rasheeda Shahadu’s sweet and swift left-footed shot went straight past the Guinean goalkeeper making it 2-0 to Ghana.



The Maidens were cruising at that point as they went into half time with a 2-0 lead in the game played at the Stade Général Lansana Conté de Nongo Conakry.

After the break, Guinea reduced the deficit in the 53rd minute to give the home fans some hope of a possible comeback.



The Black Maidens rallied back to ensured they have their two goal advantage back when Mariama Maltiti scored in the 59th minute to see Ghana win 3-1.



The second leg will be played in a forth night at the Accra Sports Stadium.