FIFA U-17 Women's WC: Ghana ready to walk past Senegal

1.21436489 Ghana’s Under-17 female team, Black Maidens

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

Ghana’s Under-17 female team, Black Maidens will host the Young Teranga Lionesses of Senegal in the second leg tie of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Under-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Maidens went into the game with a one-goal advantage after Fabulous Ladies’ Princess Owusu struck late to beat the Teranga Lionesses at home in Thies, Senegal, a fortnight ago.

This would be the Maiden’s seventh consecutive qualification at the World Cup tournament after being eliminated by Mexico in the quarter-finals stage of their last World Cup in Uruguay.

Coach Baba Nuhu would be looking forward to grabbing yet another win at the Accra Sports Stadium against Senegal who has also been one of the favourites in the tournament.

The winner of the two legs would progress to the second round of the qualifiers to make it out to this year’s world cup in India.

The 2022 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament would take place in October this year as India hosts the tournament for the first time in Jamshedpur.

