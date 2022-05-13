FIFA U-20 WWC: 40 players to be selected for camp - Black Princesses Management Committee

Black Princesses

Black Princesses management committee chairman Linford Asamoah has disclosed that coach Ben Fokuo will invite 40 players for camp ahead of FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

The 40 players will be pruned down to 26 for the tournament which kicks off from 10th to 28th August 2022.



Ghana have been drawn in Group D alongside defending champions, Japan, Netherlands and the United State of America.



"Any player who is Under 20 either in Ghana or abroad has the opportunity to play for the team. We even have some players who are Ghanaian of foreign descent and we will add them to the team."



"We will call 40 players to camp before we select the 26 players," Asamoah told Happy FM.



"We have proposed to go to training tour abroad but the officials are yet to approve it. The place we have selected is close to Costa Rica."

The Princesses will face USA in the group opener on Thursday, August 11 2022 at the Alajuela Morera Soto.



