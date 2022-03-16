0
FIFA U-20 WWC: Black Princesses return to Ghana after Ethiopia victory

WhatsApp Image 2022 03 14 At 1.25.24 PM.jpeg The Black Princesses at the airport

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s female national U-20 team, otherwise known as Black Princesses, have returned home after Sunday’s FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.

The team touched down in Accra Monday afternoon and immediately moved to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram to continue preparation for the 2nd leg tie scheduled for Accra in a fortnight.

Ghana will go into the return fixture with a 3:0 advantage as a point will see the team book a ticket to a sixth consecutive FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup is slated for Costa Rica in August 2022.

Source: footballghana.com
