0
Menu
Sports

FIFA U17 Women's World Cup: Ghana eliminate Senegal with a thumping victory

Black Maidens 86976869 Black Maidens players celebrating their goal

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ten-girl Ghana progressed in the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier after eliminating Senegal in the second qualifying round thanks to a 3-0 win on Sunday, 20 March 2022.

The Black Maidens scored all the goals in the second half to seal a 3-0 aggregate victory over the Young Teranga Lionesses.

Captain Georgina Ayisha Aoyem made a solo run to slot in the opener at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This was four minutes after the break.

In the 58th minute, Princess Owusu headed in the second goal but she was later sent off for a tackle on Tida Ndeye.

But that did not stop the Maidens from causing more damage as Abdulai Karima curled the ball into the top corner for the third goal.

Ghana will face either Liberia or Guinea in the penultimate qualifying round.

The seventh edition of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup finals will be held in India between 11–30 October 2022.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Educationist questions timing and quality of Free SHS policy
Ghana's Antoine Semenyo suffers injury days to Nigeria tie
I intended to plead guilty with explanation – Oliver-Barker
GFA announce kick-off time for Ghana-Nigeria first leg in Kumasi
Footage of armed robbery incident at Adenta SSNIT flats emerges
Jordan Ayew to miss Ghana-Nigeria World Cup qualifier?
I doubt Minority members will stop Joe Wise from voting - Lawyer Bobby
Why Kwame Sefa Kayi is urging Ghanaians not to encourage calls for coup
Presidency making sacrifices to resolve Ghana’s economic issues – Gabby
Presidency making sacrifices to resolve Ghana’s economic issues – Gabby
Related Articles: