FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup: Black Princesses coach targets first win against USA

Black Princesses head coach Ben Fokuo

Black Princesses head coach Ben Fokuo says his target is to win his first game against the USA in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup to be staged in Costa Rica.

Ghana will face the USA, Japan, and the Netherlands in Group D



The Black Princesses have departed from Ghana to France to continue with preparations ahead of the tournament.



Coach Ben Fokuo admits Ghana is in a tough group and must prepare adequately in order to have a chance of qualifying out of the group.



Speaking in an interview on Happy FM, Ben Fokuo said, “Looking at our group it is very difficult because of our opponents who are currently ahead of us. This is a new year and we know we can also compete and perform against them.

“We are really prepared to face our opponents. All the countries are strong and tough so we have to work hard.



Coach Fokuo added that his target is to win his first game against USA which will be a big motivation for the team.



“My target is to win my first game against USA. If you win the first game its gives you a lot of motivation”



The Black Princesses will face France U20 Women’s national team in a friendly game on Friday as part of the team’s preparations for the games.