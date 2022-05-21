FIFA Women's U17 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Maidens beat Morocco in Accra

Black Maidens defeated Morocco in the first leg

Ghana’s Female U17 team, the Black Maidens defeated Morocco in the first leg of the final round of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers on Friday afternoon.

The young girls from Ghana secured a very important win over their Moroccans counterparts to stand a big chance of sealing qualification.



Determined Ghana kept their opponents at bay with a crucial clean sheet in the first leg which could be very helpful with one game away from a record 7th appearance at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.



Young and gifted attacker Stella Nyamekye scored a wonderful goal in the first half after just 18 minutes of the match to put the hosts 1-0 up to settle early nerves.



Ghana dominated the game and went back to the dressing room with their noses in front at the break.

Nancy Amoh provided a moment of magic when she scored a jaw-breaking and an eye-catching free-kick in the second half of the match to give Ghana a 2-0 lead after 65 minutes.



They were no more goals in the second half of the game after the 65th-minute free-kick as it ended 2-0 for the Maidens.



Ghana must avoid a two-goal or more defeat in Morocco in the second leg in two weeks' time to book a place in the next FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup in India this year.