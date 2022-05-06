0
Menu
Sports

FIFA Women's U20 WC: Black Princesses paired with giants USA, Japan and Netherlands

FIFA U20 WWC Q COSTA RICA 2022 GHANA VS ETHIOPIA 19.png Black Princesses

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana’s Black Princesses have been put in a difficult group with giants United States of America, the Netherlands, and Japan at the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica this year.

The draw for the tournament, which kicks off on August 10, was held on Thursday, May 5th and it produced some highly-anticipated matches.

Ghana were placed in Pot 3 prior to the draw, and they were placed in a difficult group that included two previous winners of the competition, which began in 2002.

This will be Ghana’s six successive World Cup tournament at the Woman’s world cup but are yet to go past the Group stages.

Ghana will be based in San José for their Group matches at this year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Jojo Wollacott's best goalkeeper award was for propaganda - Dan Kweku Yeboah
Five Ghanaian players who have been accused of age-cheating
Ghanaian woman caught in €4,000 money laundering scheme in Ireland spared jail time
What Asamoah Gyan's children said about him in his book
Five young Ghanaians tipped to take over their family businesses
From rags to riches: Five Ghanaian footballers who were born broke but are now rich
Why Yaya Toure is trending after Real Madrid knocked out Man City from Champions League
Twum Boafo warns Okoe Boye on new appointment
Dafeamekpor tackles AG over performance of Minority lawyer
Serwaa Broni: CHRAJ responds to ASEPA petition to probe Akufo-Addo