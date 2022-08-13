FIFA World Cup 2022: Full list of all coaches set to be in Qatar

Otto Addo

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be the 22nd running of the FIFA World Cup competition, the quadrennial international men's football championship contested by the senior national teams of the member associations of FIFA.

It is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022. This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world, and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.



The Black Stars of Ghana is in Group H with South Korea, Uruguay, and Portugal.



Here is a list of all the coaches who will be in charge of their teams at Qatar 2022:



GROUP A



Qatar: Félix Sánchez



Ecuador: Gustavo Alfaro



Senegal: Aliou Cissé



Netherlands: Louis van Gaal



GROUP B

England: Gareth Southgate



Iran: Dragan Skočić



United States: Gregg Berhalter



Wales: Rob Page



GROUP C



Argentina: Lionel Scaloni



Saudi Arabia: Hervé Renard



Mexico: Gerardo "Tata" Martino



Poland: Czesław Michniewicz

GROUP D



France: Didier Deschamps



Australia: Graham Arnold



Denmark: Kasper Hjulmand



Tunisia: Jalel Kadri



GROUP E



Spain: Luis Enrique



Costa Rica: Luis Fernando Suárez



Germany: Hansi Flick

Japan: Hajime Moriyasu



GROUP F



Belgium: Roberto Martínez



Canada: John Herdman



Morocco: Walid Regragui (TBC)



Croatia: Zlatko Dalić



GROUP G



Brazil: Tite



Serbia: Dragan Stojković

Switzerland: Murat Yakin



Cameroon: Rigobert Song



GROUP H



Portugal: Fernando Santos



Ghana: Otto Addo



Uruguay: Diego Alonso



South Korea: Paulo Bento