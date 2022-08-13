FIFA World Cup 2022: Full list of all the coach set to be in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be the 22nd running of the FIFA World Cup competition, the quadrennial international men's football championship contested by the senior national teams of the member associations of FIFA.
It is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022. This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world, and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.
The Black Stars of Ghana is in Group H with South Korea, Uruguay, and Portugal.
Here is a list of all the coaches who will be in charge of their teams at Qatar 2022:
GROUP A
Qatar: Félix Sánchez
Ecuador: Gustavo Alfaro
Senegal: Aliou Cissé
Netherlands: Louis van Gaal
GROUP B
England: Gareth Southgate
Iran: Dragan Skočić
United States: Gregg Berhalter
Wales: Rob Page
GROUP C
Argentina: Lionel Scaloni
Saudi Arabia: Hervé Renard
Mexico: Gerardo "Tata" Martino
Poland: Czesław Michniewicz
GROUP D
France: Didier Deschamps
Australia: Graham Arnold
Denmark: Kasper Hjulmand
Tunisia: Jalel Kadri
GROUP E
Spain: Luis Enrique
Costa Rica: Luis Fernando Suárez
Germany: Hansi Flick
Japan: Hajime Moriyasu
GROUP F
Belgium: Roberto Martínez
Canada: John Herdman
Morocco: Walid Regragui (TBC)
Croatia: Zlatko Dalić
GROUP G
Brazil: Tite
Serbia: Dragan Stojković
Switzerland: Murat Yakin
Cameroon: Rigobert Song
GROUP H
Portugal: Fernando Santos
Ghana: Otto Addo
Uruguay: Diego Alonso
South Korea: Paulo Bento