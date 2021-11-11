FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars player ratings after Ethiopia draw

Black Stars

•Ghana fail to beat Ethiopia in World Cup qualifiers

• Ghana tire with South Africa on same points in Group A



• Average Black Stars share spoils with Ethiopia



The Black Stars were held to a disappointing draw with Ethiopia in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Andre Ayew scored first for Ghana but Walias pulled parity through Gataneh Kebede later in the game.



Ethiopia had a dominant game and could have scored more if they had shown more urgency in the play.



The East African side held the ball well, they were better in transition and created many scoring chances.



Ghana following the draw are in a complicated situation in a quest to qualify for the playoff round.



Ghana will play South Africa on November 14, in a decider that will determine who will win the Group.

Here are Black Stars player ratings after the match.



Jojo Wollacott- 6



The Swindon goalie impressed on his third game for the Black Stars but could not keep a second consecutive clean sheet. It would have been a defeat for Ghana if not for Wallocott's saves in the first half.



Andy Yiadom- 5



Yiadom on his first game under Rajevac did not give a good account for himself. The Reading full-back produced nothing significant in the attack. He was a target for Ethiopia when in transition.



Joseph Aidoo- 3



The Celta Vigo center half looked shaky thought the game and eventually gave the ball away in an advantageous position, which led to the equaliser. Aidoo's ball carrying was poor, he mostly sent it back to his goalkeeper to go long.



Daniel Amartey- 5

Amartey's presence was not felt and also failed to organise the backline. His partnership with Aidoo was obviously not the best on the afternoon.



Baba Rahman- 5



Rahman after an okay performance in the first period dropped a stinker in the second department. Mostly caught out of position when defending and could not deliver even one perfect ball into the box.



Iddrisu Baba- 5



Baba did his bit defensively by breaking up play as a defensive midfielder, but when the team is in transition he could not break the lines as his passes were to easy options.



Andre Ayew- 6



The captain did not do much in the game but his free-kick to give Ghana the lead was superb.



Mohammed Kudus- 5

Kudus saw the lot more than any other player but he kept it for long and lost it in most cases. He tried going long twice but could not his target on both occasions. It was certainly, one of those days for the Ajax man as he delivered an average performance.



Jordan Ayew- 4



Another frustrating day for the Crystal Palace forward as his goal drought for Ghana extends to 7 matches. One-shot on target is the highlight of Jordan's outing today.



Richmond Boakye- 4



Boakye was a pale shadow of himself. The striker had a below-average turnout with one ambitious shot that was deflected for a corner on its way. He lasted 60 minutes in the match.



Kamaldeen Sulemana- 7



Sulemana was the best player in the first half and could have doubled the lead for Ghana but his left-footed effort went off the target after dazzling his way into the opponent's box. But he was poor in the second period and thus was substituted on the 77th minute. Overall, his opening half display makes him the top performer on a disappointing afternoon.



Subs

Fatawu Issahaku- 4



Issahaku was subbed on the 60th minute. The Dreams FC man looked lively on the right-hand side but none of his attacking moves was impactful. He could have affected the match through a free-kick not far from the 18-yard box but he blasted it over the crossbar.



Daniel Kofi kyere- 4



Kyere just like Isshahaku brought a presence to a dead Ghana attack, making dangerous runs and dribbles within the 30 minutes he spent on the pitch.



Samuel Owusu- N/A



Caleb Ekuban- N/A



Edmund Addo- N/A