FIFA World Cup: Time, venue, and where to watch Ghana-Nigeria clash

Black Stars

Five slots are up for grabs in terms of countries to represent Africa at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Ghana and Nigeria will battle for one of the five slots in what is expected to be a grueling West African battle.

There is plenty to be played other than just qualifying for the World Cup as the two have a long-standing rivalry.



Ghana missed the last edition in Russia and would want to make their return in Qatar. However, Nigeria are aiming at a fourth consecutive appearance, and achieving the feat at the expense of their rival will be everything they would have wished for.



Both teams head into the clash with an interim technical team.



The Black Stars will be led by a four-member technical team, Otto Addo as the head coach, Ghanaian-born former Dutch international, George Boateng, former Asante Kotoko coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramini as the assistant coaches, and former Brighton and Hove Albion manager, Chris Hughton as technical director.



For Nigeria, Austin Eguavoen, former international and a part of the famed golden generation is backed by another player of the clan, Emmanuel Amuneke.

Ghana will host the opening phase of the tie, before visiting Nigeria few days later for the return encounter.



Venue



Ghana will host the first leg. The Ghana Football Association settle on the Cape Coast Stadium to host the first leg after the Baba Yara Stadium was rejected by FIFA.



With the second leg coming up in Nigeria, the Nigeria Football Federation chose the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.



Live telecast

Ghana's leading broadcaster GTV or GTVSport+ are expected to telecast the match.



Also, SuperSport is to air the event as well as the official site of FIFA.



Date and time for the match



The first phase of the tie is scheduled for Friday, March 25, at 19:30 GMT in Ghana but at 19:30 GMT in Nigeria.



The second leg will come off on Tuesday, 29 March 2019 at 18:00 GMT in Nigeria but at 17:00 GMT in Ghana.